Two brothers killed in landslide, mother injured in Nagaland's Mokokchung

Two brothers were killed and their mother sustained injuries after a landslide struck a rented house in Upper Penli Ward near the Sangtam Baptist Church Pastor's Residence in Nagaland's Mokokchung district on July 29.

The deceased have been identified as Muwalong Sangtam (19) and Thsidiba Sangtam (16), sons of Merenba Sangtam of Alisopur village. The victims were students of Queen Mary Higher Secondary School (QMHSS), Mokokchung, with Muwalong studying in Class XII and Thsidiba in Class XI.

According to the Eastern Nagaland People's Union Mokokchung (ENPUM), the brothers died after the landslide caused the rented house to collapse. Their mother, who was also inside the house at the time of the incident, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following a prayer service held at the Sangtam Baptist Church compound, the bodies of the two brothers will be taken to their native village, Alisopur, where their last rites will be performed.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, ENPUM extended its condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased, and wished the injured mother a speedy recovery.