Two die of Japanese Encephalitis in Nagaland; Health officials raise alarm

Two people have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Nagaland, according to health officials, prompting the state’s health department to call for urgent awareness and preventive measures across affected districts.

Chief Medical Officer of Dimapur, Dr. Yartenla Jamir, confirmed that of the seven JE cases recently detected in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts, two patients have succumbed to the viral infection. The cases have emerged during the monsoon season, a period known to heighten the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Expressing concern over the rise in cases, Dr. Jamir underscored the need for early detection and prompt medical intervention. The Health Department has urged district administrations to issue public advisories and launch widespread community awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak.

Japanese Encephalitis is a potentially serious viral disease transmitted by Culex mosquitoes, which typically breed in stagnant water bodies like paddy fields and ponds. It causes brain inflammation and can lead to severe complications or even death. Health authorities warn that for every symptomatic JE case, there may be 300 to 1,000 asymptomatic infections — emphasizing the importance of surveillance and preventive healthcare.



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Officials also noted the role of pigs in the transmission cycle, identifying them as amplifying hosts. However, the virus does not spread from person to person.

“There is no specific antiviral treatment for Japanese Encephalitis,” the health department said. “Medical care is largely supportive, focusing on managing symptoms.” The virus has an incubation period of approximately 5 to 10 days.

With the threat of further spread, health officials are urging residents to avoid mosquito breeding grounds, use protective measures like nets and repellents, and report any flu-like or neurological symptoms to nearby healthcare facilities immediately.