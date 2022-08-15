An encounter broke out between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Assam Rifles on Sunday night in Nagaland's Mon district, where two AR Jawans were severely injured.

In the long gunfight that broke out between the two sides, two Assam Rifles jawans sustained injuries. The injured Assam Rifle Jawans have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force Hospital for further treatment.

On August 9 also, a massive encounter broke out between troopers of Assam Rifles and militants of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Reports claimed that the three camps of the Assam Rifles were ambushed by the insurgent groups at Saramati in Nagaland and at Pangsau Pass and Nangloi in Arunachal Pradesh. One JCO sustained a minor injury to his hand during the encounter.