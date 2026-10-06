Two killed while cleaning deep well in Nagaland's Dimapur

Two people died while cleaning a deep ring well at a neighbour's house in Nagaland's Dimapur district on October 6, with their deaths suspected to have been caused by exposure to methane gas, an SDRF official said.

The deceased were identified as Tongpangkumzuk, 48, and Panglong, 26, both from Longjang village in Mokokchung district.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team commander Havildar Yevuxu Swu said the team received a distress call around noon and launched a rescue operation.

The depth and narrow structure of the well made it difficult for rescuers to retrieve the bodies, he said. The operation was completed around 2 pm.

Swu said the deaths were suspected to have been caused by methane gas, which can accumulate in deep, poorly ventilated spaces and reduce oxygen levels.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after completion of police formalities, he said.