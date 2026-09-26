Two Naga civilians allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Senapati

Two Naga civilians were allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in Kalenjang area of Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday, September 26 afternoon, according to sources.

The bodies of the two victims were reportedly found near Taphou Naga village, with blood stains at the site. Local sources identified the deceased as members of the Mao Naga community. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident comes a day after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were allegedly killed at Pilong in neighbouring Kamjong district, close to the India-Myanmar border. Police had said suspected Myanmar-based militants were behind that attack.

The latest killings were reported on the day the United Naga Council (UNC) lifted its economic blockade following the Pilong killings. The UNC had been enforcing the blockade over demands for justice and accountability in connection with killings of Naga civilians.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was in the Mao area on Saturday and attended the silver jubilee celebrations of Don Bosco College (Autonomous), Maram, which was held under the theme “Heritage to Horizons”.

The reported killings also come amid heightened concern among Naga civil society organisations over the security situation in the state. A team of Naga civil society organisations led by the UNC was scheduled to participate in a tripartite meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government in Assam on Saturday to discuss the prevailing law-and-order situation and peace-building measures.

There was no immediate official statement from the Manipur government or police regarding the reported killings in Senapati.

Further details are awaited.