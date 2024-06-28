Two Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) from Nagaland have distinguished themselves at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. CTO Puja Devi and CTO Salyvia Basumatary, both from the 1 Nagaland NCC Girls Battalion in Kohima, showcased outstanding performance during their Pre Commissioning Course (PRCN) JW-113.

CTO Puja Devi, representing Bethesda High Secondary School in Dimapur, claimed a gold medal in Small Arms Firing and a silver medal in Drill. Her colleague, CTO Salviya Basumatary from Delhi Public School (DPS) Dimapur, received a Certificate of Excellence in Lecture Practice, ranking first in merit.

The officers' achievements are particularly noteworthy as they competed against 123 officers from across India attending the course. Their success highlights not only their individual skills but also the quality of NCC training in Nagaland.