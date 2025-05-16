Two college students were killed, while two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off a road and plunged into a gorge near Nagaland's New Chümoukedima village bypass in the Chümoukedima district.

The deceased were identified as AN Shohe and Zayesito Zeliang; and the injured students — Peter and C. Phom — are currently receiving treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (Referral Hospital) in Dimapur.

All four, in their early twenties, resided in a private hostel in Dimapur while pursuing college studies.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the reason for the accident.