Two Nagaland students killed, two injured in accident at Chümoukedima
Two college students died and two others were critically injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge near New Chümoukedima in Nagaland. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
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Two college students were killed, while two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off a road and plunged into a gorge near Nagaland's New Chümoukedima village bypass in the Chümoukedima district.
The deceased were identified as AN Shohe and Zayesito Zeliang; and the injured students — Peter and C. Phom — are currently receiving treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (Referral Hospital) in Dimapur.
All four, in their early twenties, resided in a private hostel in Dimapur while pursuing college studies.
Police have launched an investigation to find out the reason for the accident.
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