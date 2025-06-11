Two meritorious students from government schools in Nagaland have been selected to participate in the Sakura Science High School Program (SSHP) 2025, a prestigious international youth exchange initiative organized by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under Samagra Shiksha Nagaland.

The selected students are Shethilu Medeo from Ruzhukhrie Government Higher Secondary School, Kohima and Iris Zomawii Lushai from Chumoukedima Government Higher Secondary School, Chumoukedima. Both students have completed their HSLC from government institutions and are currently pursuing science stream studies in government schools.

The SSHP aims to foster scientific thinking, international collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange among outstanding high school students from across the world. The program is scheduled to be held in Japan from June 13 to June 21, 2025, and is fully sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

As part of the program, students will visit renowned schools, universities, scientific institutions, and cultural sites across Japan. They will also engage in interactive sessions, participate in science-based activities, and deliver presentations showcasing their learning and cultural perspectives.

Accompanying the students as supervisor is Gihukali Sema, Post Graduate Teacher at Chumoukedima Government Higher Secondary School. Her selection underscores the role of dedicated educators in shaping the academic journeys of students in Nagaland.

This opportunity marks a proud moment for the education sector in Nagaland, highlighting the potential of students from government schools and the impact of inclusive national education schemes.