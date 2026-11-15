Two Nigerian nationals, Nagaland woman arrested in connection with MDMA seizure in Kerala
Police arrested two Nigerian nationals and a Nagaland woman in Tiruppur over a Kerala MDMA seizure. The arrests followed the interrogation of two men caught with 34.990 grams of the drug.
- Kingsley Gochao, Amosu Ikechukwu and Esalki were identified as accused
- Minshad and Shajil were detained by Kaipamangalam police on November 12
- Officers recovered 34.990 grams of MDMA from the two men
Two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland have been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur in connection with the seizure of MDMA in Kerala’s Thrissur district, police said on November 15.
The arrested persons have been identified as Kingsley Gochao and Amosu Ikechukwu, both Nigerian nationals, and Esalki, a native of Nagaland.
According to police, the trio allegedly supplied the drugs to Minshad and Shajil, who were arrested by Kaipamangalam police on November 12 with 34.990 grams of MDMA.
During the interrogation of the two arrested persons, investigators found that the drugs had allegedly been supplied by the Nigerian nationals. A police team subsequently traced the suspects to a flat in Tiruppur and apprehended them during a raid.
The operation was carried out by officials from Kaipamangalam police station and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
The three accused were brought to Kaipamangalam police station for further procedures and will be produced before a court as part of the remand proceedings, police said.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today