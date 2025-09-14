Two ULFA(I) cadres surrender in Nagaland as crackdown continues

The wave of surrenders within the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) continues, with two more cadres laying down arms.

Identified as Anupam Asom of Sadiya and Chinmoy Asom of Panitola in Tinsukia, the duo surrendered before Nagaland police this week. Following their surrender, a team of Tinsukia Police from Assam left for Nagaland under the direction of IGP Jitmal Doley to take custody of the two ULFA members from Nagaland Police.

The development comes days after a major breakthrough on September 11, when senior ULFA(I) commander Mriganka Asom, also known as Buddheshwar Gohai, surrendered to Tinsukia police. The 15-year veteran handed over an MQ-series rifle, three magazines with 90 live rounds, and a hand grenade at the time of his surrender.

Mriganka Asom, who had been leading operations from the outfit’s 779 camp since 2010, is believed to have played a crucial role in extortion activities along the Assam-Arunachal border. Security officials said his detailed knowledge of the terrain made him a key asset for ULFA operations in the region.

Currently under interrogation at a secure location, the surrendered commander is expected to provide valuable intelligence on ULFA’s internal structure, funding network, and future strategies.

Police sources indicated that the latest surrenders signal a continuing erosion of the group’s manpower and morale, as security forces tighten their operations in upper Assam and adjoining areas.