ULFA(I) cadre surrenders before security forces in Nagaland

An active cadre of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) surrendered before the Assam Rifles and other security agencies in Nagaland on May 11, 2026, officials said.

The surrender reportedly took place following sustained outreach initiatives and coordinated efforts by security agencies aimed at encouraging militants to return to the mainstream.

During the surrender process, security personnel recovered one smartphone from the cadre.

Officials described the development as part of continued efforts to promote peace, stability and rehabilitation of misguided youth in the insurgency-affected region.

They added that security agencies remain committed to creating opportunities for surrendered cadres to reintegrate into society through rehabilitation measures.