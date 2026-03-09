"Unacceptable and hurtful": Nagaland Deputy CM condemns racist assault against northeast residents in Delhi

Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton has strongly condemned the alleged racial discrimination and assault against two residents from Northeast near the Saket District Court Complex, calling the incident deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a diverse country like India.

In a statement, Y Patton said he was “appalled and disturbed” by the repeated instances of racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in different parts of the country. Referring to the incident that reportedly took place on March 8 in New Delhi, he said such acts go against the fundamental values of unity, respect, and inclusivity that define the nation.

Condemning the alleged assault, Patton emphasized that racism and violence against fellow citizens cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He said incidents targeting people from the Northeast because of their appearance or background are deeply hurtful and undermine the idea of a united India.

“Such acts are unacceptable and hurtful. We must celebrate India’s diversity and promote inclusivity. Everyone must be treated with respect and kindness, regardless of their background,” he said.

The Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister further stressed that racial discrimination and violence deserve strict legal consequences, urging authorities to ensure justice and accountability in the matter. He also called upon citizens across the country to reject prejudice and embrace mutual respect.

Highlighting the strength of India’s diversity, Patton said the country’s unity lies in its ability to accept and celebrate different cultures, communities, and identities. “We are stronger together,” he added, urging people to stand against racism and work towards a more inclusive society.

A young woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam were reportedly assaulted by a group of men at a park in Malviya Nagar on Sunday evening, triggering fresh concerns over the safety of Northeastern residents in the national capital.

According to preliminary accounts, the two victims were taking a walk in a park near the Saket District Court Complex when a group of youths allegedly passed racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.

The victims alleged that the group then physically assaulted them, punching and striking them with belts while hurling abusive slurs. One of the assailants allegedly used a derogatory term against the victims during the altercation. Sources also indicated that the victims had faced similar verbal harassment in the locality on previous occasions.

The incident comes just days after a separate case of racial abuse in the capital sparked widespread outrage across the country and abroad, leading to the arrest of a Delhi-based couple.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said a team responded to the incident after receiving information about the alleged assault near the Saket court complex. According to the police, the woman from Manipur and her friend were walking in the park when a group of men passed remarks at them.

“When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated and she was reportedly assaulted by the accused,” the police said.

The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Authorities said that, as per preliminary reports, she is in stable condition and has suffered minor injuries.

Police officials added that they are in constant touch with the victim and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. The matter is currently under investigation.