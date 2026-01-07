Under-reporting of crimes a major hurdle in Nagaland: Dy CM Yanthungo Patton

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on January 6 flagged under-reporting of crimes as a major challenge for law enforcement in the state, stressing that effective policing depends largely on public cooperation and the timely reporting of cases.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Superintendent of Police office building and police barrack in Wokha district, Patton, who also holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolio, urged citizens to come forward without hesitation to report crimes. He said prompt registration of complaints is crucial for ensuring justice, strengthening policing mechanisms and enabling optimal deployment of resources.

“When cases go unreported, it affects the overall assessment of the law and order situation and hampers future planning and development of police services,” the deputy chief minister said.

According to an official release, the programme was attended by Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, senior police officers and representatives of civil society. Patton first inaugurated the police barrack, followed by the SP office building, describing the new facilities as a significant step towards strengthening police infrastructure in Wokha district.

Congratulating the district police for completing the projects, Patton said improved infrastructure would enhance operational efficiency and boost the morale of police personnel. He reiterated that police recruitment in Nagaland would continue to be free, fair and strictly merit-based.

Patton also thanked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his support and funding for development initiatives and expressed gratitude to the land donor for contributing to the project.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Rupin Sharma echoed concerns over the under-reporting of crimes and emphasised the role of district police as first responders. He said effective utilisation of the new facilities, efficient administration and stronger police-public trust were essential for improving the law and order situation in the state.