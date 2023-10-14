Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) at Phreibagei in Kohima today, marking a significant milestone in Nagaland's healthcare sector.

NIMSR, the first Medical college in the state, has been permitted by the National Medical Commission to enrol 100 students for the academic year 2023-2024.

The first batch of 100 MBBS students will comprise 85 seats from Nagaland and 15 seats from the All India Quota. NIMSR, also known as Kohima Medical College, is expected to significantly influence the future of medical education and healthcare in the region.

The college, which is affiliated with Nagaland University, received the Letter of Permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission on 25 April 2023 for 100 MBBS seats.

Also read : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate Nagaland's first medical college