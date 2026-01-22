Union Minister B. L. Verma reviews infra projects and welfare schemes in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Social Justice & Empowerment, B. L. Verma, undertook a two-day visit to Nagaland and on January 21, 2026, reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects and the implementation of key government welfare schemes in Chümoukedima district.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Advisor for Food and Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology, K. T. Sukhalu, Deputy Commissioner of Chümoukedima Polan John, and senior officials from various line departments. The visit focused on assessing project progress, service delivery mechanisms, and the effectiveness of centrally sponsored schemes at the district level.

During the visit, Verma inspected the construction site of the Unity Mall at Chümoukedima and reviewed the pace and quality of work. Interacting with contractors and officials on-site, he stressed the importance of maintaining prescribed quality standards and ensuring timely completion of the project. He also visited the Anganwadi Centre at Diphuphar, the Centre for Disease Control, and the Cancer Treatment Centre at the Referral Hospital in Chümoukedima to assess infrastructure readiness, availability of manpower, and the quality of healthcare and nutrition services being delivered to the public.

The Union Minister further inspected a Fair Price Shop in Chümoukedima, where he interacted with beneficiaries and officials. He reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to strengthening the Public Distribution System and emphasised the need for transparency, accountability, and efficient delivery of essential commodities to eligible beneficiaries.

Later in the day, Verma chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Addressing the meeting, he reaffirmed the Government of India’s strong commitment to the overall development of the Northeastern region. He stated that the Northeast has received unprecedented attention under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referred to the Prime Minister’s vision of the region as “Ashta Lakshmi,” underscoring its critical role in the country’s economic growth and national progress.

Highlighting significant improvements in road, air, and railway connectivity, the Union Minister said enhanced infrastructure has reduced isolation and opened new opportunities for trade, tourism, and employment across the region. He expressed satisfaction over the implementation of flagship initiatives such as PM-DevINE and programmes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, while directing officials to strictly adhere to scheme guidelines to ensure timely and targeted delivery of benefits.

Appreciating the efforts of the district administration led by the Deputy Commissioner, Verma called for coordinated teamwork to develop the newly created Chümoukedima district into a model of efficient and transparent governance. He directed departments to expedite delayed construction works and ensure optimal utilisation of both central and state funds.

During the review meeting, detailed presentations were made by departments including Medical, Rural Development, Social Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, PHED, Land Resources, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Sericulture, Water Resources, PWD (National Highways), PWD (Roads and Bridges), Horticulture, Power, Tourism, Agriculture, Urban Development, and Transport, outlining progress under various Central schemes.

Addressing the media during a press briefing, the Union Minister said the Centre remains fully committed to strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of public service delivery in Nagaland. He stressed that regular monitoring, transparency, and people-centric governance are essential to achieving inclusive development, and urged officials to proactively address public grievances so that welfare benefits effectively reach the grassroots.

He concluded by reiterating that inclusive growth and balanced regional development remain central to the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India, with special emphasis on empowering the people of the Northeastern states.