Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on November 20 stressed the need to accelerate infrastructure development in Nagaland's remote Shamator district, calling for improved road connectivity, drinking water facilities and healthcare services.

Addressing a public gathering during his two-day visit to the district, Malhotra said peace and harmony were essential for sustained development and urged residents to work together for the region's progress, an official statement said.

Referring to his visits to schools, health centres and the multi-disciplinary sports complex, as well as his interactions with local residents, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs said development across sectors was possible only in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Malhotra expressed hope that the ongoing construction of a cold storage and packaging centre would be completed within a year. The facility is expected to help farmers and local producers transport their goods to other parts of Nagaland and the country.

Earlier, the minister visited Shamator village, where he was accorded a public reception featuring traditional performances by the Sangpin Cultural Club and the Shamator Village Citizen Cultural Troupe.

He also toured an exhibition showcasing local products and participated in a sapling plantation programme.

Deputy Commissioner Arikumba said Shamator, established in 2022, was one of Nagaland's youngest districts. He highlighted the need to develop educational and healthcare institutions and improve power supply and road connectivity.

Representatives of the Yimkhiung Tribal Council and Tikhir Tribal Council also attended the programme.