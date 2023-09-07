Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar officially inaugurated the refurnished Nagaland emporium in Delhi on September 6, fulfilling the government's commitment within 60 days.

Located in the heart of the country’s national capital and India’s melting pot - the newly inaugurated Nagaland emporium is a space and a zone that will now act as an ambassador of Nagaland and the Naga people.

It will reflect the Naga way of life and exemplify the Naganess to the global community. The aim behind the new space is that every visitor who steps into this unique space must get inspired to learn more about Nagaland and get interested to visit the land of festivals and every Naga who visits must feel proud to be a Naga.

Taking Nagaland towards a state of excellence. The creators, manufacturers and artisans in the grassroots must be the real benefactors.

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "The future economic landscape of Nagaland is full of opportunities because of their deep micro entrepreneurial capabilities in traditional arts and handicrafts. I had the honour of inaugurating the Nagaland Emporium. It is more than just an emporium as it showcases the talent and capabilities of Nagaland at the backdrop of G20. PM narendramodi Ji’s Government is committed to partner with every micro-entrepreneur in every district of Nagaland to help them access wider markets".