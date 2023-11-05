Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 4 visited Tuensang district in Nagaland and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

Puri said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast is witnessing development, according to an official statement.

"PM Narendra Modi’s flagship social inclusion schemes are bringing a positive change. I was very happy to interact with the beneficiaries of PMUjjwala during my visit to Tuensang in Nagaland. They were happy with pollution-free cooking & were using up to 5-6 cylinder refills annually", said Hardeep Singh Puri.

"I want to thank Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Ji & the people of Smart City Kohima for their warm welcome & hospitality at the inauguration of Multi Level Car Parking at NST Bus Station in the city. He also met the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Governor".

"This project holds particular significance as the first of its kind in our State. It is an embodiment of exceptional workmanship constructed with the genuine intention of serving the people. Symbolizing progress, it will serve as a model for future urban development projects", the Petroleum Minister further added.

The facility can accommodate 120 cars & 50 two-wheelers, addressing a pressing need for parking space in Kohima. It also houses the NST Office and offers six bus bays, rendering it a versatile and convenient hub for commuters and travelers.

To make liquified petroleum gas (LPG) available to rural and deprived poor households, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households.