As a goodwill gesture Union cabinet minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar gifted a Naga Shawl which is handcrafted by the natives from the northeastern state of Nagaland to Ethiopian minister Dr Beker Shale.

In a tweet tagging Nagaland education minister Temjen Imna Along, the Union minister wrote, "Today in my meeting with Ethiopian Delegation, I gifted Minister Dr Beker Shale a Naga traditional shawl".

To this Along replied, "I am glad at your kind gesture of presenting our traditional Naga shawl to the Hon'ble guest from Ethiopia. Extremely humbled and delighted".

I am glad at your kind gesture of presenting our traditional Naga shawl to the Hon'ble guest from Ethiopia.



Extremely humbled and delighted.😇🙏 https://t.co/i764QXYJXM — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 13, 2022

The cabinet minister met the Ethiopian delegation led by Dr Beker Shale, State Minister for Tech & Vocational Affairs and discussed ways to assist and support the Ethiopian government in creating a modern skilling ecosystem as created by PM Modi for India through the Skill India initiative.

It is to mention here that on October 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donned a traditional Ao Naga waistcoat at the Bharat Jodo Yatra march in Karnataka in which the vice president of the Indian National Congress in Nagaland, Supongmeren also joined the Congress leader.

Notably, the Naga warrior shawl is called the Tsungkotepsu which is known for its designs of tigers and elephants.