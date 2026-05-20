Union Minister reviews development projects in Nagaland’s Longleng district

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday, May 20, stressed the importance of effective implementation of MSME and centrally sponsored schemes while reviewing developmental activities in Nagaland’s Longleng district.

Addressing officials from various departments during a review meeting, the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister urged officers to work collectively for the welfare and economic development of the people and ensure that government programmes effectively reach the grassroots level.

The meeting was chaired by Longleng deputy commissioner and District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) vice-chairman W. Manpai Phom and attended by district officials along with members of the visiting central team.

Officials from different departments presented reports on ongoing projects, achievements, challenges and areas requiring additional support and coordination.

During the interaction, members of the central team said the review was being conducted under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess ground realities and developmental needs in the district.

They stated that the findings and feedback gathered during the visit would be compiled and submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and the concerned Union ministries for necessary action.

Later, Longleng MLA and DPDB chairman A. Pongshi Phom thanked the visiting delegation for interacting with district officials and the public, saying the visit would further strengthen development initiatives in the district.

He appreciated the Centre for implementing programmes aimed at improving infrastructure, livelihoods, the economy and public welfare, adding that inclusive development was reaching even remote areas.

Highlighting centrally sponsored schemes, Pongshi Phom said initiatives in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, rural development, solar energy, industries, electricity and social welfare were improving the living standards of people in the district.

He also noted that schemes such as the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) were helping youths establish businesses and create employment opportunities, while the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative launched by the Nagaland government had significantly supported private enterprises and rural livelihoods.

During the meeting, officials were asked to provide detailed information on the implementation and present status of centrally sponsored schemes in Longleng district. Discussions were also held on whether Longleng falls under the Aspirational District Programme.

After the review, Manjhi appreciated the efforts of the district administration and departments in implementing developmental and welfare schemes and stressed the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination for timely execution of projects and initiatives.

Later in the day, the Union minister also held a review meeting with state officers of the National Small Industries Corporation, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Coir Board and MSME-Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO) at the Police Guest House.