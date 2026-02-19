Union MoS Ram Nath Thakur reviews agri programmes in Nagaland's Longleng

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur visited Nagaland's ICAR–KVK, Longleng on February 19, to review ongoing agricultural development programmes aimed at improving livelihood security for farmers in the district.

During his interaction with senior scientists, extension personnel, and farmers, the Minister emphasised the need to modernise traditional jhum cultivation through scientifically validated, location-specific technologies. He highlighted that shifting cultivation must gradually transition towards low-input, resource-efficient, and climate-resilient farming systems without compromising indigenous knowledge.

The Minister reviewed demonstrations on low-input responsive crop varieties suitable for hill agriculture, which ensure stable yields under rainfed and marginal conditions. He also appreciated the promotion of water harvesting structures, including Jal Kunds and small-scale rainwater storage systems, to address moisture stress and erratic rainfall in the district.

He highlighted the importance of developing technologies suited to the district’s agro-ecological conditions and encouraged initiatives related to value addition, processing, and post-harvest management to reduce losses and enhance farmers’ income. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening entrepreneurship among women farmers through processing, seed production, and allied agri-enterprises.

Conservation of local germplasm and indigenous crop diversity was also identified as a priority. The Minister underscored the need to protect farmers’ rights and traditional crop varieties while ensuring benefit-sharing mechanisms for local communities.

Later, Thakur visited ongoing development projects in Longleng district headquarters, including the NECTAR Project at Bautung Government Higher Secondary School and District Hospital Longleng. He expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of work at the district hospital.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Longleng MLA A. Pongshi Phom, Deputy Commissioner W. Manpai Phom, NCS, senior officials from various departments, and representatives of civil society organisations.