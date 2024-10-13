Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, arrived in Nagaland on Sunday, October 13, for a three-day visit focused on assessing developmental projects and meeting with local officials.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland State welcomed Oram at Dimapur Airport. During his stay, the minister will tour various development sites and conduct a review meeting with the local administration in Zunheboto on Monday, October 14.

Oram's itinerary includes interactions with BJP Nagaland party officials and workers. On Tuesday, October 15, he will chair a state-level review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall in Dimapur.

Before departing for Delhi, the minister is scheduled to hold a press briefing with local media representatives.