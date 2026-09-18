‘Unqualified apology, impartial probe’: Academics flag alleged harassment of professors at Nagaland House

More than 30 academics, journalists, scholars, writers, artists and concerned citizens have urged the Nagaland government to order an impartial inquiry into an alleged incident involving professors Dolly Kikon and Sanjay Barbora at Nagaland House in New Delhi on September 15.

In a joint statement, the group alleged that the two professors were subjected to humiliation and intimidation following a screening of Kikon’s documentary ‘A Sacred Place’, organised by the Naga Scholars’ Association at Nagaland House in RK Puram.

The signatories have sought an “unqualified apology” to Kikon and Barbora and called for appropriate action based on the findings of an inquiry.

Kikon had been invited by the Naga Scholars’ Association to screen the documentary and interact with students and scholars. The screening was held at the Conference Hall of Nagaland House, followed by a post-screening interaction with the filmmaker.

According to the statement, a group of students and scholars continued their interaction with Kikon near the reception area after the programme when a staff member of Nagaland House allegedly asked them to leave.

When Barbora objected to the manner in which the group was being asked to leave, the staff member allegedly confronted him and challenged him to a physical altercation, the statement claimed.

The group further alleged that the manager of Nagaland House defended the staff member’s conduct instead of intervening to defuse the situation.

Kikon, who allegedly explained that she was an invited resource person of the Naga Scholars’ Association, was also asked to leave, according to the statement. The gathering was allegedly described as a “nuisance” and a “disruption”.

The signatories said the alleged treatment of the two professors was particularly concerning as Nagaland House is a public institution representing the Nagaland government in the national capital.

They said such institutions should provide a respectful and welcoming environment for students, scholars, invited guests and members of the public.

The statement also raised broader concerns over what the group described as prejudice and hostility based on ethnic and linguistic identities in the Northeast. It called on public institutions representing states from the region to uphold dignity and equal treatment irrespective of ethnicity, language or place of origin.

The group expressed solidarity with the Naga Scholars’ Association, the Naga Students’ Union Delhi, and Naga students and scholars who, it said, supported Kikon and Barbora during and after the alleged incident.

The signatories urged the Nagaland government to take immediate cognisance of the matter, order an impartial inquiry and initiate appropriate action based on its findings.

They also called for better training of public-facing officials and staff at Nagaland House, stressing the importance of professionalism, courtesy and respectful conduct while dealing with guests, students and members of the public.