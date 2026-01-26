Unresolved Naga political issue continues to stall Nagaland’s growth: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on January 26, said the unresolved Naga political issue continues to hold back the state’s development, stressing that an early, honourable and inclusive solution remains the government’s top priority.

Speaking at the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day, Rio described the issue as one of “paramount importance”, warning that its prolonged non-settlement has affected governance, investment and socio-economic progress. He urged all negotiating parties and stakeholders to set aside differences, respect public aspirations and move forward together to conclude the talks without further delay.

“The yearning of our people must not be ignored,” the chief minister said, adding that the current opportunity should not be allowed to slip away.

Rio said the Political Affairs Committee—bringing together ministers, advisers, representatives of all political parties and Members of Parliament from Nagaland—has been meeting regularly to assess developments and would step up its role as an active facilitator in the peace process.

Turning to Eastern Nagaland, the chief minister acknowledged that development in the six districts has been inadequate and that the region continues to lag on several indicators. He said the state government is engaging with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation with “full understanding” on its demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, and has already conveyed its views to the Centre.

On law and order, Rio said Nagaland remains among the country’s most peaceful states, with no major security concerns. Citing the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, he said the state recorded a cognisable crime rate of 84.9 per lakh population, the second lowest in India. He credited the Nagaland Police, security forces, district administrations and civil society groups for maintaining peace.

The chief minister said police have strengthened responses to emerging threats, including cybercrime, and intensified action against narcotics. Over the past year, authorities seized 230 kg of NDPS drugs and around one lakh units of synthetic drugs, registered 135 cases and made 218 arrests.

Outlining development work, Rio highlighted progress in education, including completion of an in-service teachers’ training and examination centre at Medziphema, approval of a three-month certificate course for language teachers with Nagaland University, and construction of new academic and administrative buildings in higher education institutions.

On jobs and skills, he announced a Skill Centre for the construction sector in partnership with the Construction Skill Development Council, and the launch of an online registration and licensing system by the Labour Department to improve transparency.

Across agriculture and allied sectors, Rio said more than 2.38 lakh farmers have benefited under PM-KISAN, with over Rs 763 crore credited directly to accounts. He also pointed to ongoing improvements in roads, bridges, power and water supply.

Tourism and culture featured prominently, with the chief minister citing record footfall at the 26th Hornbill Festival, completion of key tourism projects, hosting of national and regional sports and youth events, and development of cultural infrastructure such as the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon.

In healthcare, Rio said expanded coverage under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme has improved access to cashless treatment. More than 5.78 lakh cards have been issued, with claims exceeding Rs 450 crore since inception.

Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade at the state-level function. The celebrations included 17 marching contingents from central and state forces, awards for distinguished service, a rendition of Vande Mataram by seven-year-old Nurile Chizo, a Bihu dance by the 74 Battalion CRPF, a drill display by the Women Resources Development Department, and cultural performances by various Naga tribes.

Republic Day celebrations across the state were peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported, a senior police officer said.