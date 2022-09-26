Slamming the 39th Assam Rifles posted at Nungba and the 87th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force for allegedly causing fear and panic among the citizens, Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) of the Government of Peoples Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) condemned the September 24 incident where a man was allegedly held for planting an IED at the site where programme for the renovation of Jadonang Memorial was going on at Puiluan village in Tamenglong district of Nagaland.

After being held by a group of villagers the man was interrogated who allegedly revealed that he is a CID/GD of the 87th Battalion of the CRPF of Kambiron (Puiluan) and that he planted an IED at the site under the direction of his commander Inspector Dogra Singh of the 87th CRPF of Kambiron (Puiluan). The suspect also admitted that the IED was delivered to him by the 39th Assam Rifles at Nunga on September 23, at around 4 pm in the evening.

The People’s Republic of Nagalim in a direct attack on the Assam Rifles, said in a press statement, “The unfolding development in the next moment only exposed the absurdity of the Indian security forces determined to disrupt peace and harmony of the village in general and in particular put the life of Mr. Longchaibi GONmei , Kilonser and Brigadier Lovejoy Jajo, the Commander of Jadonang Brigade, Naga Army in grave danger as they are supposed to attend the renovation programme of Jadanong Memorial as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

“The use of IED to cause panic and dead is highly unwarranted given the peaceful conduct of the villagers led by the CSOs, the local Civil Courts and the public leaders in any situation. The detained CRPF cadre was treated very fairly after he was put in public custody. To settle the matter amicably, an agreement was signed between the CRPF and the village court. Accordingly, the CRPF man was set free but after giving him a strong warning. Unfortunately, the whole situation is downright bizarre. NSCN outrightly deplore such an act of cowardice by the 39th AR and the 87th CRPF,” stated the press statement by the People’s Republic of Nagalim.