‘Very upset’: Conrad Sangma reacts to NPP’s Nagaland setback, vows comeback

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on October 6 said he was “very upset” after all five NPP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), leaving the party without a legislator in the state Assembly.

Sangma, however, said the setback would not weaken the party and that the NPP would work to rebuild its organisation in Nagaland and across the Northeast.

“We are not happy about it. We are definitely very upset with this, but this is something that does happen in politics,” Sangma said while addressing NPP workers.

He referred to similar instances of political realignment in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in the past and urged party workers to remain united and committed to the NPP's ideology.

“Even through these difficult and tough times, we must stick together, and we must work together,” he said.

Sangma said the party would use the setback to strengthen its organisation.

“NPP will move forward, we will recover from this and we will come out stronger, not just in the state of Nagaland but in the entire Northeast region,” he said.

The five NPP MLAs — A Nyamnyei Konyak, Nuklutoshi, C Kipili Sangtam, Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso and Benei M Lamthiu — joined the NPF on October 1. The Nagaland Assembly Speaker formally recognised the merger under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The move increased the NPF's strength in the 60-member Assembly to 39 and left the NPP with no MLA in the House. The Assembly now has 12 BJP MLAs, two each from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale), one JD(U) MLA and four Independents besides the NPF members.

The NPP has disputed the description of the move as a merger, with its national vice-president Vevoyi D Vadeo calling it “poaching” and saying the party would explore legal remedies.

Sangma also reiterated that the NPP remains part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while noting that the nature of the party's relationship with NDA governments varies across the Northeast.

He said the NPP has Cabinet representation in Meghalaya and Manipur, while it has supported NDA governments in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh without holding ministerial positions.

“We may not be in the coalition in terms of having a ministerial post, but in all four states that we are present, the NPP has extended support to the NDA government,” Sangma said.

