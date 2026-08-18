Veteran Naga peace activist Niketu Iralu dies in Delhi at 80s

Veteran Naga peacebuilder and reconciliation advocate Niketu Iralu died in New Delhi on August 18, bringing to an end more than six decades of dedicated work towards peace, reconciliation and trust-building in Nagaland and the Northeast.

Family sources said Iralu, who was in his late 80s, had been unwell and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the national capital, where he died following a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Nagaland.

Affectionately known to many as “Uncle Niketu”, Iralu was a widely respected voice for peace and reconciliation. For more than six decades, he worked to bridge political, social and ethnic divides and bring people together through dialogue and understanding.

Iralu was associated with the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and served as chair of the Naga Reconciliation Commission. He played an important role in efforts to promote dialogue and reconciliation among different Naga political and social groups.

His association with Initiatives of Change (IofC) began in 1955 when he was a university student at Madras Christian College. He later served as Director of Asia Plateau, the IofC conference and training centre in Panchgani, Maharashtra.

His home, ‘Kerunyu Ki’ or ‘House of Listening’, at Sechu Zubza in Kohima district became a gathering place for people from diverse backgrounds seeking dialogue, counsel and reconciliation.

Iralu’s contribution to peacebuilding and social harmony earned him several honours, including the Nagaland State Award for Distinguished Senior Citizens in 2019 and the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Integration Award in 2023. He was also conferred the Initiatives of Change International Lifetime Achiever Award in 2025 in recognition of his decades-long contribution to peacebuilding and reconciliation.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) mourned his passing and described Iralu as a respected peace activist, visionary and steadfast leader who dedicated his life to peace, justice, reconciliation and the dignity of the Naga people.

The NSF said Iralu leaves behind a lasting legacy of service, integrity, compassion and responsibility, particularly for younger generations. The federation noted that his life demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by position or power, but by the willingness to serve, sacrifice and work for the greater good.