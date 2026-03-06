Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan attends 8th Convocation of Nagaland University at Lumami

C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Nagaland University held at its headquarters in Lumami under Zunheboto district on March 6.

Addressing the graduating students as the chief guest, the Vice President conveyed his best wishes and expressed happiness at visiting Nagaland for the first time. He praised the vibrant culture and courage of the people of the state, describing its traditions as colourful and unique.

Highlighting India’s diversity and unity, Radhakrishnan encouraged the youth of Nagaland to actively participate in national services such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and contribute to nation-building. Emphasising unity as the country’s greatest strength, he said that a “Viksit Nagaland will contribute to a Viksit Bharat.”

He reminded the graduates that convocation marks the beginning of a new journey rather than the end of academic life. Noting the rapidly changing global environment, he urged students to adapt to change and move forward with clear goals, adding that individuals should focus on their own strengths instead of comparing themselves with others.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of inclusive development, mutual respect in a democratic society and the need to maintain peace for progress. Referring to the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Agreement, he said peace and cooperation are essential for the overall development of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Nagaland and Chief Rector of the university Ajay Kumar Bhalla congratulated the graduates and said convocation is a celebration of perseverance, discipline and academic achievement. He noted that as the only central university in the state, Nagaland University carries the responsibility of serving as a centre of higher learning, research and innovation.

Bhalla encouraged the students to uphold values such as integrity, compassion and responsibility and use their knowledge for the benefit of society.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang described the occasion as a proud moment for the state and said education should not only focus on degrees but also on values that help individuals become responsible leaders. He urged the youth to act as ambassadors of peace and contribute to nation-building.

During the ceremony, a total of 11 gold medals were awarded to toppers from different academic streams.