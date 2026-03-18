Vishva Hindu Parishad condemns Nagaland Baptist Church Council for linking organization to violence

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on March 18 strongly criticised the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), accusing it of attempting to create enmity between communities by linking the VHP and RSS to violence.

VHP president Alok Kumar asserted that both the RSS and VHP are patriotic, law-abiding organisations working for social service, particularly for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other needy sections of society. Kumar said the NBCC’s statement condemning an alleged Assam Rifles raid at Samziuram Baptist Church in Peren district was “completely out of context,” noting that it accused the RSS and VHP of promoting violence without any evidence or connection to the incident.

Kumar described the NBCC’s statement as a “mischievous and dishonest attempt to escalate a routine security operation into a religious and ideological controversy.” He alleged that the references to RSS and VHP were “unrelated” to the event and appeared to be politically or communally motivated.

“The VHP condemns the averments of NBCC against RSS and VHP that have been included in a likely attempt to create enmity between different sections of the Bharatiya society,” Kumar said. He added that local authorities have certified that no harassment or damage occurred during the Assam Rifles operation.

The NBCC had earlier expressed concern over a late-night raid at the church and the pastor’s residence on March 9, describing the action as “unthinkable and unacceptable,” while emphasising that churches under its council do not function like the RSS or VHP, which it accused of promoting violence.