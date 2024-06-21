The council highlighted the historical challenges of fair elections and urged against unethical practices and partisan politics. "Crooked elections have plagued our society for too long, leading to division and blame games," the spokesperson lamented. They urged voters to empower change from the grassroots level by casting their votes wisely and responsibly.

In preparation for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has issued an appeal to candidates and voters alike to approach the electoral process with a sense of divine responsibility and civic duty.

The NBCC, known for its influential role in the community, emphasized the sacredness of leadership and the importance of selecting capable representatives. They underscored the significance of the "God Factor" in urban local body elections, urging all stakeholders to uphold integrity and fairness throughout the electoral process.

"As the ULB election approaches, it is crucial for candidates to demonstrate God-given leadership qualities by committing themselves to serve the community with dedication and sincerity," stated the NBCC spokesperson. The council urged candidates to prioritize commitment, dedication, and genuine concern for their respective wards or colonies.

Similarly, the NBCC called upon voters to exercise their voting rights responsibly by praying and carefully considering the candidates' abilities and commitment to community service. They emphasized the need to move beyond mere rhetoric and focus on selecting leaders who can truly bring positive change to their localities.

The NBCC encouraged voters to approach the ULB election with dignity and pride, pledging to vote for leaders who prioritize community welfare over personal or party interests. They reiterated the principle of "One person, One vote" and called for a collective effort to elect capable leaders who can steer Nagaland's local development forward.