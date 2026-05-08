‘Walk for Humanity’ marks World Red Cross Day in Kohima

A ‘Walk for Humanity’ was organised in Kohima on Friday, May 8, to mark World Red Cross Day, with participants reaffirming the values of compassion, unity, and humanitarian service.

The event was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland State Branch and saw the participation of children, youth, and elderly citizens. The walk began from the Red Cross Complex and concluded at Old NST, covering a distance of over two kilometres.

This year’s global theme, ‘United in Humanity’, was highlighted during the event to promote humanitarian values and social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Tseilhoutuo Rhutso called upon people, especially the youth, to uphold the spirit of humanity in their daily lives.

Recalling the legacy of Henry Dunant, Rhutso said humanitarian service transcends religion, age, and race, and begins with compassion and empathy.

Meanwhile, Akhale Khamo read out the message of the Secretary General of the Indian Red Cross Society, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to disaster response, healthcare support, blood donation drives, and first-aid services.

The event concluded with a renewed call for community service and collective responsibility towards humanity.