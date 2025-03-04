Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has reiterated the state’s commitment to an early resolution of the Naga political issue, emphasising that the prolonged stalemate must end. Addressing the Assembly during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Rio underlined that resolving this issue remains the top priority of the state government.

“We cannot continue in a stalemate like this,” Rio said, adding that the people of Nagaland seek an honourable, inclusive, and acceptable solution at the earliest.

Rio acknowledged the concerns raised by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon on the integration of Naga-inhabited areas and the proposal to shift Nagaland under the Ministry of External Affairs, as it was initially placed under the ministry in the 16-Point Agreement before being moved to the Home Ministry in 1972. He suggested that such matters should be thoroughly deliberated in parliamentary committees or other designated forums.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the Assembly has passed at least eight resolutions supporting the integration of Naga-inhabited areas between 1962 and 2021. He highlighted that these resolutions were adopted in consultation with civil society organizations, tribal bodies, and political leaders, reflecting a broad consensus on the matter.

On the issue of Naga peace talks, Rio noted that the state government is not fully aware of the current status of negotiations but intends to engage with key stakeholders, including the Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to push for progress. He acknowledged that Mishra has been visiting Nagaland and engaging with various groups but emphasized the need for greater transparency and commitment from the Government of India.

The Centre and the NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement in 1997, leading to multiple rounds of negotiations. In 2015, the Framework Agreement was signed, but talks have stalled due to the NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate flag and constitution, which the Centre has not accepted. Parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) led to the signing of the Agreed Position in 2017, with these groups showing more flexibility in their demands.

While the WC-NNPGs have signalled a willingness to accept a phased resolution, the NSCN-IM has maintained that any agreement without a separate flag and constitution is unacceptable. The deadlock has delayed a final settlement, prolonging uncertainty in the region.

Rio reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continued discussions and consultations, stressing that a lasting solution must be achieved to ensure peace and stability in Nagaland.