Two renowned Welsh artists, Gareth Bonello and Mari Mathias, are set to grace the stage at the Hornbill Festival 2024, one of India's largest and most celebrated music and cultural events. This year marks the festival’s 25th anniversary, and with Wales as a designated partner, the collaboration highlights the deepening cultural ties between Wales and India.

The 10-day festival, known as the “Festival of Festivals,” will take place in Nagaland this December. Celebrating tribal heritage and culture, it attracts global visitors who immerse themselves in the region’s music, folklore, and traditions. The partnership between Wales and the Hornbill Festival is a key highlight of the "Wales in India 2024" program, a year-long celebration aimed at strengthening cultural relations.

Mari Mathias, a contemporary folk singer-songwriter, is excited to perform at this prestigious festival, where she will bring a modern twist to traditional Welsh folk music. She is set to perform two solo sets and collaborate with Indian musician Seyievinuo Chuzho, blending Welsh and Naga melodies. Speaking about the experience, Mari said, “I’m eager not just to perform in my own language but to connect with the audience through shared cultural exchanges that will continue long after the performance.”

Gareth Bonello, who performs under the moniker The Gentle Good, returns to Hornbill after a successful performance in 2013. Known for his captivating acoustic guitar work and melodic songs, Gareth aims to foster a deeper engagement with the creativity of indigenous cultures. "I look forward to discovering new sounds and sharing our music with the festival’s diverse audience,” he shared.

The Welsh participation at Hornbill Festival is part of a broader effort to strengthen connections between Wales and India. During his visit to Wales, Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, highlighted the importance of this partnership, acknowledging the joint efforts of the British Council, the Welsh Government, and Wales Arts International. The initiative not only promotes the exchange of music and arts but also opens avenues for business, trade, and long-term cooperation.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills, and Social Partnership, expressed pride in Wales’ role as a partner country. "This is a proud moment for Wales to showcase our creativity on one of India’s most prestigious cultural stages,” he said.

The Hornbill Festival is just one of many projects under the Wales in India 2024 program, which has invested in various cultural collaborations. These initiatives focus on fostering artistic exchanges between Wales and Indian states, particularly Nagaland and other northeast regions. Projects like the Khasi-Cymru Collective, which blends Welsh and Khasi music, and collaborations between theatre makers and young writers, aim to deepen the relationship between the two cultures.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director of the British Council in India, highlighted the role of the festival in celebrating shared heritage. “We’re excited to see Welsh and Indian artists collaborating and inspiring one another, showcasing the richness of both cultures,” she said.

Moreover, Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, expressed his enthusiasm for the broader implications of this cultural collaboration, noting its potential to foster discussions on business and trade, contributing to mutual growth.

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