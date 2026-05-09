West Bengal will see change in no time: Neiphiu Rio ahead of BJP government’s swearing-in

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on May 9, expressed confidence that West Bengal would witness rapid development under the newly formed BJP government, saying the impact of political change in the state would become visible soon.

Rio said that as the country continues to progress, the people of West Bengal would soon experience visible transformation under the new administration.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha described the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister as a “historic change” for the state. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior national leaders were expected to attend the event.

Sinha said the formation of the new government marked a significant political shift in Bengal and noted that the swearing-in coincides with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Adhikari, leader of the BJP legislative party in West Bengal, is set to take oath as chief minister, becoming the first BJP leader to head the state government. The BJP secured a decisive victory in the Assembly elections, winning 207 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

In the elections, Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, J. P. Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Manik Saha and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are also expected to be present.

(Inputs from ANI)