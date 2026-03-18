Western Rengma Hoho urges Nagaland govt to expedite foothills road project

The Western Rengma Hoho has urged the Nagaland government to expedite the ongoing Foothills Road Project, citing its importance for connectivity and development across the state.

In a press release issued on March 18, the organisation said the nearly 395-km stretch from Khelma in Peren district to Tizit in Mon district addresses a long-standing demand of the people. It noted that completion of the project would significantly enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and improve accessibility in several regions.

While appreciating the government’s initiative to upgrade the Foothills Road into a National Highway, the body expressed concern that such an upgradation could take considerable time. It stressed the need to prioritise the completion of the existing two-lane project, which has already been under construction for over a decade.

The organisation also extended support to a memorandum submitted on February 21, 2026, by Dimapur-based Naga Tribal Hohos, urging the state government to issue the second phase work order by March 31, 2026.

Appealing for prompt action, the Western Rengma Hoho called on the government to take decisive steps to ensure the continued progress and early completion of what it described as a vital infrastructure project in the larger interest of the people.