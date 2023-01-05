The Western Sumi Hoho(WSH) has withdrawn cooperation with NSCN(Khango) within the jurisdiction of Western Sumi area from January 6.

The Western Sumi area comprises of Dimapur, Niuland and Chumoukedima districts.

The WSH took the decision at an emergency with all its frontal organizations (WSKH, WSYF, WSSU, WSTH, WSSA, SOUD) on January 5 at the WSH Hiyam, Chekiye village, a press release stated.

As per reports, WSH members along with its president and colleagues like WSYF, GS NGBF and GBs of Thilixu village rushed to the ceasefire monitoring office at Thilixu village when they got the news of a sudden imbroglio development within NSCN(Khango) faction members.

The press release stated that they reached the office to defuse and pacify the volatile situation at around 10:45 PM on January 4.

However, without understanding the reason behind the arrival of WSH members and its colleagues at the office the commander and his cadres of NSCN(Khango) loaded their guns and pointed their weapons at the president of WSH and his team using abusive words. the PR further stated.

The WSH stated that neither the sanctity of WSH, its frontal organizations and the GBs could never be compromised.

The WSH has urged all bonafide Sumi members residing under the WSH fold are hereby directed to strictly follow-up the action till further notice from the WSH.

Earlier, the working committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) demanded immediate retrieval of government arms and documents from saboteurs at the NSCN/GPRN cease-fire office at Thilixu Village.

In a letter to the chairman, Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) states, "I am to inform your esteemed office that few irresponsible elements within the (Khango-Isak) group, having arrested and inflicted physical injuries upon WC, Co-Convener - Isak Simi and later released upon intervention of GBs and Civil societies, continue to occupy CF office illegally, along with Arms and ammunition of the organisation."

Further, the letter states, "Isak Sumi is one of the Co-Conveners actively participating in the Indo-Naga talks and it is dutybound for WC, NNPGs to evict the unruly elements, peacefully or forcefully, and retrieve all arms and documents in possession of the saboteurs....these elements are planning to escape Dimapur with arms and join the Yang Aung group of NSCN in Myanmar," it added.