The Western Sumi Hoho (WSH) has issued a 24 hours ultimatum to Nagaland Zeliang People Organization to lift the road blockade leading to Kiyevi village on NH 129A.

The Nagaland Zeliang Peoples’ Organization (NZPO) along with the Zeliangrong Baudi (N), the Zeme Council (N), and the Liangmai Council (N) informed on August 8 that they would impose an indefinite blockade of NH 129A starting August 10.

In a joint statement issued by the members of the organizations, the leaders said that the blockade would continue till the government evicted the “illegal inhabitants of the erstwhile Kiyevi Village, evict the unrecognized illegal encroacher self-styled villages of Kehoi, Vihuto, Jacob Zhimomi, Pushito and Aliwo and two lane National Highway 129A in respect of the erstwhile Kiyevi village.”

The villages and territories in dispute, according to the statement, are "traditional Zeliang territory belonging to Lamhai Village."

In actuality, the Dhansiripar region of Dimapur is part of the Zeliang country, and historically the Zeliangs only shared borders with the Chakro Angamis. According to the organisations, "the Sumi tribe historically has no genuine claim of any kind on the land belonging to the Zeliang people."

On the other hand, calling the road blockade unjustified, the Western Sumi Hoho has urged the state government to immediately intervene and ensure lifting the blockade of Kiyevi village by the Nagaland Zeliang People’s Organization (NZPO).

The WSH issued a press release warning that if the blockade is not lifted within 24 hours after the publication of this statement, it will impose an indefinite bandh on the whole Dhasiripar sub-division and take whatever corrective action it deems necessary to free Kiyevi village from the blockade.

It said that the decision was made during an emergency meeting on Friday with representatives from all of its frontal organisations.