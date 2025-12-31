White Owl Literature Festival 2026 in Nagaland to spotlight Northeast storytelling

The third edition of The White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair will be held in Nagaland from February 5, celebrating the Northeast’s rich literary and storytelling traditions, from ancient oral narratives to contemporary writing, organisers said.

The three-day festival, themed “Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds”, is being organised by Penguin Random House India in collaboration with literary institute The White Owl. It will be hosted at Zone Niathu by The Park in Chümoukedima, Nagaland, and will conclude on February 7, 2026.

The festival aims to recognise the Northeast’s contribution to India’s cultural and literary landscape and will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including acclaimed author Daribha Lyndem, Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, actor Merenla Imsong of Paatal Lok Season 2 fame, and popular musician Alobo Naga.

Festival Director Viketuno Rio said the event continues to grow as a platform rooted in the Northeast while remaining open to global perspectives. “This edition, with its mix of regional voices and national viewpoints, represents the strongest reflection yet of who we are,” he said.

The programme will cover a wide range of subjects such as children’s reading habits, fiction and non-fiction storytelling, translation, cultural identity, mental health, podcasting, social media economies, media literacy and fake news, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and legacy building.

One of the key highlights will be Penguin’s flagship writing mentorship initiative, ‘The Perfect Pitch’, which invites unpublished writers from across India to submit fiction inspired by the Northeast. Submissions will be accepted until January 10, 2026.

Programme Director Deepthi Talwar, who is also Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, said the festival brings together storytellers, translators, podcasters, academics, illustrators, and entrepreneurs, making it one of the most thoughtfully curated literary events in the region.

Tickets for the festival are available online, while school and college students will be allowed free entry upon presentation of valid identification.