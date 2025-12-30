Niuland administration in Nagaland issues advisory over increased wild elephant activity

The Niuland district administration has issued a public advisory on December 30, in view of the continued and increasing presence of wild elephants in several areas of the district, urging residents to exercise extreme caution.

In an official notice issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Niuland, the general public has been advised to refrain from venturing into known elephant corridors, forested areas, and streams, particularly after daylight hours.

The advisory also cautioned residents against confronting or chasing wild elephants, or attempting to drive them away using loud noises or firecrackers, warning that such actions could provoke aggression and pose serious risks to both human lives and property.

To ensure prompt response during emergencies related to wild elephant movement, the administration has asked residents to immediately contact Hukhai, Deputy Ranger In-Charge of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit, Dimapur.

The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety guidelines to prevent human-elephant conflict and ensure public safety.