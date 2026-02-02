Wildfire in Nagaland’s southern Dzükou valley largely contained: Officials

The wildfire raging in the southern Dzükou valley in Nagaland’s Kohima district entered its eighth day on February 2, with authorities saying the blaze has been largely contained.



Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem said the fire, which broke out on January 26, is now mostly confined to areas below and around Mount Tempfü. He added that the main Dzükou valley remains unaffected and free from any immediate fire threat.



“Fresh flare-ups have been reported in pockets near Mount Tempfü and Mount Merata, while the fire near the helipad area has been completely contained. A multi-agency firefighting operation has been underway since day one, involving over 150 personnel,” Buchem said.



Due to the rugged terrain and inaccessibility of certain fire-prone spots, particularly behind Mount Tempfü, manual firefighting has been limited in some areas, he added.



Two Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed for aerial firefighting, with three Bambi bucket sorties each conducted on Saturday and Sunday. Additional sorties have been planned for Monday, the DC said. A Bambi bucket is a specialised, lightweight, collapsible container used by helicopters to drop water over fire-hit areas.



While a scientific assessment of the damage is yet to be carried out, preliminary estimates suggest that nearly one-third of the Dzükou area may have been affected, another district official said, reiterating that the main valley remains unaffected.

Authorities noted that most of the damage has been confined to dwarf bamboo vegetation, which is expected to regenerate naturally within a few months.



Firefighting operations involve teams from the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, forest department, fire and emergency services, home guards, drone operators, personnel from the 13 Assam Rifles, and members of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO).



SAYO president Zaseitsolie Beio said the wildfire initially started between the Jakhama and Viswema entry routes and spread towards Kehoke and Mount Tempfü. He pointed out that dense vegetation, extensive bamboo growth and difficult terrain posed major challenges for firefighters, and commended SDRF personnel for their sustained manual efforts despite the risks.



Both the district administration and SAYO expressed concern over recurring wildfires in the Dzükou valley, attributing them largely to visitor negligence. Officials said the government, in consultation with SAYO, is considering issuing a notification to institutionalise guidelines for the management and maintenance of the Dzükou valley.



They also appealed to trekkers and tourists to act responsibly, strictly follow guidelines and engage authorised guides to help protect the fragile Dzükou ecosystem.