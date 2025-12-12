Wildfire sweeps through Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley, threatening key biodiversity zone

A major wildfire tore through Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley on December 12, rapidly advancing across the ecologically sensitive landscape and raising concern among local authorities and environmental groups.

The blaze, first detected by a tourist guide who alerted Khonoma village officials, has spread towards the southern side of Kohima district. Its speed and direction have heightened fears of large-scale damage in an area known for its rare flora, high-altitude meadows and popularity among trekkers.

Dzukou Valley, long regarded as one of the Northeast’s most pristine natural sites, remains highly vulnerable during dry conditions. Officials noted that the terrain and vegetation type make the valley particularly susceptible to fast-moving fires, which can escalate quickly if not contained early.

Authorities have acknowledged the potential ecological impact, citing risks to endemic plant species, wildlife habitats and the broader landscape. The District Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the situation as more details from the ground are awaited.

Efforts to assess the extent of the damage continue, with officials stressing that preventing further spread remains a critical priority.