The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been tasked with creating a strategic plan to address the growing human-elephant conflicts (HEC) in Nagaland's Wokha and Mokokchung districts. This initiative falls under the Forest and Biodiversity Management in the Himalaya-Nagaland Project (FBMP), funded by KfW.

On August 24, WII scientists, led by Dr. Anukul Nath, Project Investigator and Wildlife Conservation Specialist, convened an initial planning session in Kohima. The meeting, chaired by Supongnukshi (IFS), Chief Conservator of Forests and Project Director of FBMP, was attended by officials from the Forest Department’s Wildlife Wing, Wokha and Mokokchung Forest Divisions, and experts from the Project Management Consultant and Project Management Unit.

Following the session, the WII team set up a base camp in Wokha on August 25 to begin their detailed assessment of elephant distribution, population structure, and demographics in the region. The project aims to enhance the capacity of Forest Department staff and local communities, culminating in a comprehensive Human-Elephant Conflict Management Plan specifically designed for Wokha and Mokokchung districts.