Taking a dig at the ruling, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday commented on the Agnipath scheme that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ruing the future of the youth and weakening the army of the nation. Gandhi assured to repeal the scheme.

“They are weakening the Army of the nation & they say they are nationalists. PM Narendra Modi will have to roll back the Agnipath Scheme. The young in India are aware that true patriotism is required to strengthen the nation. We'll make sure the scheme is repealed”, stated Rahul Gandhi stated.

“They (BJP) used to talk about 'one rank, one pension, but now there's 'no rank & no pension'. The young will toil hard and will go back to their homes. Once they retire, they won't get any employment”.