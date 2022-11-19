The Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation (ENWO) has urged the presidents of all the tribal Apex Bodies to boycott the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

ENWO urged the tribal bodies to comply with the resolution affirmed by Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation to refrain from participating in the Hornbill festival.

Notably, ENWO asked KNSK, AST, CTS, YWO, KHM, TWA and PH not to take part in the upcoming Hornbill festival due to extreme hardships faced in the previously held festival.

This was resolved during an ENPO-central executive council (CEC) meeting held at Tuensang.

However, ENPO stated that the state government would be requested through the Eastern Nagaland Legislature Union (ENLU) to promote a mini Hornbill Festival of the respective tribes.

Earlier amid the growing demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for "Frontier Nagaland", chief minister Rio asserted to facilitate talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation.

Speaking to the media, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio said, "We are talking with them and also we will facilitate an appointment for ENPO to meet the Home Minister and if Prime Minister also comes we will make a request".

"Nagas we speak out our mind and it's not wrong for them to speak what they think and what they desire but all these issues will be resolved", he added.

While speaking about the Hornbill festival, the chief minister said the festival will be there and everybody should come as it is the responsibility of the state and cannot shame the state.