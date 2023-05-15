Aasha Malviya, a young traveler, mountaineer and athlete from Nataram village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, has reached Kohima as part of her solo cycle ride across India to raise awareness on women's safety.

Her journey, named "Sampoorn Bharat Yatra", began on November 1, 2022, from Bhopal, and she plans to complete it in New Delhi on September 29.

During her journey, Malviya aims to encourage greater participation of women in the tourism sector and establish India as a "safe destination for women". After arriving in Kohima on May 15, she met with Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C. to discuss her campaign.

Malviya's ride has taken her through various parts of India, and she plans to continue to Manipur and Mizoram after leaving Nagaland on May 16. With her journey, Malviya hopes to inspire and empower women to pursue their passions and travel safely across the country.