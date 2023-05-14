In an effort to preserve and promote Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage, Lidi Kro-U, a women-led group, is reviving the traditional practices and values of the Angami Naga culture. With the younger generation losing touch with their cultural roots, Lidi Kro-U conducts hands-on training in bamboo basket weaving, headgear making, winnowing of rice, weaving of traditional shawls and other activities to pass on the knowledge to the younger generation. The society also conducts workshops, training and documentation on folk music, folk songs, drama and other cultural resources.

Founded in 2012, Lidi Kro-U's vision is to promote the culture of the Nagas through various programs, pass on knowledge, and preserve the rich cultural heritage for future generations. The group aims to establish a cultural institute in Nagaland that will teach the younger generation about the importance of culture and help them connect with their roots.

The efforts of Lidi Kro-U were recognized in November 2022 when they were featured on the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a popular radio program hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister lauded the organization for its work towards the promotion of the rich Naga culture and heritage.

As schools and colleges in Nagaland recognize the importance of preserving their cultural heritage, they now invite cultural experts and leaders as guests of honor to teach and train students on various aspects of Nagaland's culture. On the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, Lidi Kro-U expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for his support and urged the government to continue to support, promote and protect the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland and all tribal communities.

Lidi Kro-U believes that a deeper understanding of cultural heritage can bring communities and societies closer together.