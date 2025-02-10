The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), led by Kitovi Zhimomi, has raised concerns over the recent plea from 21 Members of Parliament (MPs) who called for the appointment of a full-time interlocutor and a detailed update on the stalled Naga peace process. In their letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MPs expressed their frustration over the lack of communication regarding the status of the peace talks since the signing of the Framework Agreement.

While the WC NNPGs acknowledged the MPs' concern for the Naga issue, they questioned the MPs’ focus on the Framework Agreement, stating that it disregarded the "Agreed Position" and the reality on the ground. The Agreed Position, signed on November 17, 2017, between the Government of India and the WC NNPGs, along with the Framework Agreement signed with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, were both integral to bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Indo-Naga conflict.

The Working Committee expressed that the demand for a new interlocutor, without taking into account the progress made and the completed negotiations, would only serve to delay the long-awaited resolution. The MPs had highlighted the absence of a full-time interlocutor since the resignation of the previous one in September 2021, and the ad-hoc nature of the current arrangement, which they believed had disrupted communication between the parties involved.

However, the WC NNPGs pointed out that the negotiations between the Government of India and the Naga National Political Groups were successfully concluded on October 31, 2019, and that the Naga Peace Accord was submitted to both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in 2018. They clarified that the Government had reached an understanding with the NSCN-IM for a settlement within the Indian federation, with special status, marking a departure from their earlier position.

The WC NNPGs urged the 21 MPs to recognize both the Agreed Position and Framework Agreement as essential agreements that should be honored to bring about a peaceful and inclusive resolution. They called on the MPs to support the ongoing efforts for a peaceful, honorable, and acceptable solution to the Naga issue.

The MPs who submitted the letter to the Union Home Minister include notable names such as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, John Brittas, and others whose names were partially obscured in the letter.