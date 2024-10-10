A two-day workshop focusing on the implementation of the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) was held on October 8 and 9, 2024, at the Conference Hall-3 of SCERT, Kohima. The event was organized by PARAKH in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Nagaland, with Jaya Bhardwaj and Bidisha Majumder from PARAKH, NCERT, serving as resource persons.

The workshop kicked off with a keynote address by Kevirale-ii Kerhuo, Director of SCERT Nagaland, while Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, CEO of PARAKH, joined virtually to introduce the program.

A total of 107 participants from various educational sectors, including the Directorate of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, NBSE, SCERT, DIETS, and school teachers from all districts of Nagaland, registered for the workshop.

During the sessions, attendees engaged in extensive discussions about the HPC in relation to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023. Participants also developed activities and rubrics tailored for Foundation, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary stages, providing valuable insights for the implementation of HPC in the state.

