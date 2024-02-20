10 Congress MLAs on February 20 found themselves suspended from the proceedings of the Gujarat Assembly for a day, following their vocal protest through sloganeering within the House.

The Gujarat Assembly session on February 19 erupted into a heated debate as the opposition Congress party leveled accusations of inequitable budgetary allocations, particularly concerning Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and minorities, in contrast to the funds sanctioned for unreserved categories. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya staunchly defended the government's commitment to the holistic development of all disadvantaged sections, dismissing the allegations as reflective of Congress's "divide and rule" policy.

In a written response to the opposition's claims, Minister of State Bhikhusinh Parmar detailed the government's financial assistance provided to various boards and corporations, revealing disbursements totaling Rs 1,167.43 crore in loans and Rs 39.14 crore in direct financial aid during the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Parmar emphasized that the majority of these funds, allocated to 10 different entities, were earmarked for the welfare of SCs, OBCs, and minorities.

Congress Leader of the Legislature Party (CLP), Amit Chavda, seized upon these figures to criticize what he perceived as discriminatory practices in resource allocation. Chavda questioned the rationale behind the significant disparity between funds allocated for unreserved classes and those designated for backward classes, accusing the government of perpetuating inequality.