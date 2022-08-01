As many as 10 people died in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers to Jalpesh got electrocuted on late Sunday night. Soon after the incident, the passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the incident may have taken place due to the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van.

Around 15-20 pilgrims from Cheetalkuchi under Coochbehar district were on their way to Jalpesh in a pickup van. The pickup van had a short circuit from a generator meant for a DJ set-up.

After crossing the Dharla bridge in Chengra Bandha around 12 pm, the van got electrocuted, said a pilgrim.

The driver immediately took the the survivors to the Chengra Bandha hospital. The doctor declared 10 people were dead upon arrival.

The decreased persons are identified as Subhankar Barman S/O Dilip Barman of Gachtala, Swapan Barman S/O Subodh Barman of Mirapara, Badal Barman S/O Suraj Barman of Mirapara, Bishal Tirki S/O Linuis Patrick Tikri of Mirapara, Bibhash Barman S/O Adaksha Barman of Thakurpara, Bikram Baishya S/O Sikil Baisya of Garuhati, Bapi Barman S/O Dilip Barman of Near Sitalkuchi Girls School, Laxman Barman S/O Hiten Barman of Near Sitalkuchi Girls School, Manab Barman S/O Binod Barman of Thakurpara Golenahati, Sushanta Barman S/O Dinanath Barman of Madhya Golenahati.

The deceased are resident of Cheetalkuchi under Coochbehar district.

Later, 16 other people were send to Jalpaiguri Speciality Hospital for further treatment.